Run honors Georgia shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery

A group of Vermonters came together in Burlington to honor Ahmaud Arbery with a run. It was part of a national effort.

The group met at Oakledge Park in Burlington.

They ran 2.23 miles because Arbery was killed on February 23.

The African American man was shot to death while jogging in Georgia on a Sunday afternoon. A white father and son are jailed on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. They claimed they thought he was a burglary suspect. The investigation into Arbery's death seemed stalled by local authorities until this week, when a video of the shooting was leaked and shared widely on social media, prompting outrage around the nation.

Organizers of the Burlington gathering acknowledge this is mostly symbolic.

"Though it might not change that today, I think sending a message from Burlington of love to his family and a message to the justice system in Georgia to take this seriously is why we are doing this," said Cathy Rahill, the organizer of the Burlington run.

Rahill plans to send the picture of the Vermont runners to Arbery's high school football coach who thought up the idea of a run in his honor.