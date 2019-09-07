Runaway teen from Ryegate

Vermont State Police are looking for a runaway teenager.

They say 16-year-old Jeffrey Dumais was last seen Thursday night by his grandfather inside his home on Creamery Road in Ryegate.

It's believed, Dumais left sometime between 9:30 PM and 8:25 AM the Friday morning, possibly on foot.

He was last seen wearing a red hat, red shirt, red shorts and red Jordan sneakers. He may also be wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and carrying a blue/gray backpack.

Dumais has brown hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5'7" and weighs roughly 135 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury.