Runners hit the road to help raise money for their neighbors

Up-and-at-'em! More than 400 North Country runners hit the road Thanksgiving morning for the 42nd annual Peru Turkey Trot. Our Kelly O'Brien was there, stepping along.

"I'm here to run for the turkey trot," Natalee Dubray said.

Over the last four decades, families and friends have gathered on Thanksgiving morning to get a run in before the big meal.

Matt Medeiros/Runner: Get a nice little jog in before I get myself into a food coma.

Reporter Kelly O'Brien: You think a 10K is just a jog?

Matt Mederios: Yes.

The trot has a one-mile fun run, then a 5K, or even a 10K option, all benefiting the Peru Lions Club, a community organization that started in 1945 with a focus on community service, including helping the visually impaired.

"Help with people who need glasses, we go into schools and do vision screenings," said Ed Eisele of the Peru Lions Club.

"I like to raise money for the Lions Club," Dubray said.

This year, more than 400 runners braved the cold temperatures.

"I've learned that runners are a different breed," Eisele said. "They put up with an awful lot and they love it."

Some, you could say, are experienced.

"I just came off running two marathons so this is a short one for me," runner Stacie Minchoff said.

Some runners were furry with four legs, like "Ike," Chris Paiser's guide dog. Paiser is a visually impaired veteran making his first ever-run in a 5K.

"My wife decided it was time to get into shape, so we're here getting in shape. Hopefully, it's one of our new family traditions." Paiser said.

No matter the finish time, all of these runners have something to be thankful for.

"I'm thankful for my family," Dubray said.

"Thankful to be here," Paiser said.

"Anything can happen on a given day," Minchoff said. "There is a lot to be thankful for."

The Turkey Trot brought in $5,000 this year. All that money will funnel right back into the community through the various Lions Club events.