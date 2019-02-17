Rutland City pursuit

A Newport man sent police on a pursuit Sunday morning in Rutland City.

Police said they tried to pull over Goodell near S Main St. and Washington St., but he failed to stop.

He then led police to Butterfly Ave. From there, police said Goodell got out of the car and fled on foot.

Officers from the Rutland City Police Dept. and Vermont State Police eventually found Goodell in the downtown area of Rutland City.

Police then learned there was a woman and baby in the car during the pursuit.

Goodell is charged with three felonies -- Gross Negligent Operation, Attempt to Elude a Police Officer, and Abandonment or Exposure of a Baby -- among other misdemeanors.

He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.