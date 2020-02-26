Rutland County woman's murder trial expected in June

A trial for a Vermont woman police say killed her husband in December 2016 is expected to begin in June.

The Times Argus reported Wednesday that Peggy Lee Shores was arraigned in February 2017 and has been awaiting trial in jail since. Authorities say Shores killed her husband, David Shores. Her attorney argues that her husband tripped down the stairs while holding a gun and shot himself. A forensic investigator hired by the defense testified in January that the gunshot residue on the victim indicated the gun was closer than the state believes.

A judge rejected Peggy Lee Shores' request to dismiss the charges in January.

