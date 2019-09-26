Rutland KFC closed to fix health code violations

The KFC restaurant in Rutland is temporarily closed after heath officials found various violations.

Vermont Heath Department officials say the restaurant voluntarily closed while staff work to "address regulatory violations."

We're told they're currently figuring out the timeline for planned renovations at the building prior to reopening.

You may remember the KFC/Taco Bell in St. Albans was in the news in July after an employee was caught on camera washing her hair in the kitchen sink. She was fired.