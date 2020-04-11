Rutland NAACP calls for race/ethnicity data collecting from COVID-19 tests

The Rutland area NAACP is asking health care providers in Vermont to ask patients for race and ethnicity data when testing for COVID-19.

In some states, data shows people of color have higher contraction and death rates of COVID-19. Vermont does not collect racial data.

President of the group, Tabitha Moore urges people of color to demand race and ethnicity data be taken.

The Rutland and Windham branches of the NAACP wrote two open letters to people of color in Vermont, and to the Vermont Healthcare Community.

