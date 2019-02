Rutland police officers will be holding a meeting with the community to talk about crime and next steps.

The Police Chief plans to break down the crime stats and trends from last year and the strategies moving forward.

We know the city of Rutland has made national headlines over the years for its problems with drug addiction, which often goes hand-in-hand with crime.

But a new report shows robberies, burglaries, and larcenies were down by double-digit percentages last year.