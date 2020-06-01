Rutland approves College of St. Joseph purchase for November ballot

Rutland could be the new owner of the former College of St. Joseph campus.

The Rutland Board of Aldermen approved to add the purchase of part of the former college to this November's ballot. The $1.8 million purchase includes the recreation center the city has been leasing and about 20-acres of fields behind it. Rutland has also applied for a $350,000 grant to alleviate some costs for taxpayers.

The college closed down last March because of falling enrollment, shaky finances and struggles to remain accredited.

