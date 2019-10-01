Rutland to use 'influencers' to attract younger demographic

Rutland officials are in year three of a ten year marketing campaign to try and attract new residents to the area. Now they are looking to bring people in through social media, specifically people with a large social media following, called influencers.

The Rutland Chamber of Commerce hopes by using people from bigger cities with a large social media following, their followers will be inspired to visit and possibly move to the Rutland region.

The Paramount Theatre's Bruce Bouchard says this will be good for the city and for business. "We are definitely the heart of culture here in Rutland," he said.

Bouchard says without things to do, visiting or moving to Rutland would be a hard sell. "It's a proven fact nationally that if there isn't a vibrant cultural life in the city, that can be a reason people even pass considering moving to a place like this," he said. "We need to keep young people here, we need to attract people to live here."

The Chamber of Commerce is going to choose influencers to flood people's feeds with thoughts of the Rutland region. "We have added an influencer or an influencing component this year," said the chamber's Mary Cohen.

They are looking for people with a large following on social media to come explore the region and then post about it. The goal is to attract a demographic they haven't been able to reach yet. "It's a very targeted approach in who you want to reach. We have a couple of urban dwellers and we want to engage in outdoor enthusiasts that have lots of followers," said Cohen.

She says this is the best way to spend money to attract young people. Cohen and others have not said how much this campaign will cost.

Bouchard says once people see it online, they'll want to see it in real life.

"People will come up here, they'll look around and they aren't going to say, 'Look at this beautiful place, it's not what I expected from the pictures on Instagram,'" he said.

During the last 12 months, through various out reach programs like the "Stay to Stay" program, the city has been able to get 21 families and 45 people to move to the Rutland Region.