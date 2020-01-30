Former Rutland city works employee arrested on embezzlement charges

Rutland city works crews say a misstep in a background check had them hiring a temporary worker who ripped them off.

It has to do with selling old water meters to a scrap yard.

A spokesperson for the Rutland Department of Public Works says Paul Voight was hired to install water meters.

An employee became suspicious he was selling used scrap brass water meter bodies to a local salvage yard.

After an internal investigation, Voight was fired back in November.

We're told he was recently arrested by Rutland Police and charged with embezzlement and grand larceny.

A spokesperson says Voight's background check was done by USI Services, but that the company admits Vermont criminal databases were not checked.