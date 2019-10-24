Rutland multi-car crash closes Route 7

A multi-car crash in Rutland has caused serious injuries and closed North Main Street.

Details of the crash are still not clear, but witnesses tell WCAX the crash involved at least four cars and that at least one person was seriously injured.

Police closed down traffic as of 11 a.m. on North Main Street between Vernon and North Street. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

There were no other immediate details. We have a reporter on-scene and are working to learn more.

