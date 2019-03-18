Rutland day care owner charged with manslaughter in baby's death

Police have arrested a Rutland woman in connection with the death of a child at her day care facility.

Stacey Vaillancourt, 53, faces charges of manslaughter and cruelty to a child.

Police say 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar was found dead at Vaillancourt's day care in January.

Investigators say Vaillancourt's arrest follows the completion of a final autopsy report that found the baby had high concentrations of diphenhydramine in her body. That's the active, sedating ingredient in over-the-counter antihistamines. The medical examiner determined the child's death was diphenhydramine intoxication and ruled the death a homicide.

Vaillancourt was arrested today. She's due in court this afternoon.