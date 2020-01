Rutland's fire chief is suspended for a week after complaints from firefighters that he created a hostile work environment.

Mayor David Allaire suspended Chief James Larsen after reports of intimidation, bullying and belittling of firefighters.

The mayor tells WCAX News he is going to brief the Board of Aldermen Thursday night and that Larsen is expected to adhere to a performance plan upon his return. That includes meeting with the department to explain his actions.