Pop-up food pantry offers sustenance for the four-legged set

Food pantries and donation centers for those in need of a groceries or a meal are available throughout Vermont, but one Rutland food pantry specializes in sustenance for our four-legged friends.

Just off of Route 4 in Rutland, a small building is home to the Pet Food Pantry. Inside, bags and cans of donated dog and cat food are free to take for anyone who is in need.

"It's an honor system 'cause you don't know what people are struggling with," said Linda Heck-Groce, who organized the holiday effort. She says she saw the idea online and her family had the building to use. "Space available, we were able to do it."

Donations started slowly, but eventually picked up. "Friends telling friends," Heck-Groce said. But why create a pet food pantry? She says that the temporary giving shelter is to help those who have a tight budget during the holidays. "You have heating bills and your regular bills on top of that, so your pets are usually an afterthought. But they are not an afterthought because they are part of the family."

Just down the road at the Eastwood Animal Clinic, Maria Caron is hard at work. The veterinary technician runs a feline rescue and says the pet food pantry is filling a need in the community. "There is a lot of these things for people, but not pets," she said.

Caron says that people who are on fixed incomes can struggle during the holidays and pets can be closer than family. "I have talked to many people who have said, 'I will give food to my animals before I will to myself,'" she said.

Back at the pantry, Heck-Groce says that she plans to keep the pantry open till the second week in January. "It would be great to keep it going but I do have a full-time job, so it would be difficult," she said.

Any food that doesn't get picked up will be donated. As for next year, Heck-Groce says if she has the space, she'll try to open again.

