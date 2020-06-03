Sued Rutland gym back in court Wednesday

A rogue Rutland gym will be in court Wednesday in a case against the state.

Sean Manovill has been at odds with the state after opening Club Fitness in Rutland during the pandemic despite being told not to.

We told you last week when the AG's office filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against the gym, but now that gyms are able to be open, the filing was withdrawn.

We're told the legal action against the state could include a challenge to the limits on how gyms can operate.

The status conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.