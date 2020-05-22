Rutland gym owner allowed to open outside

We have an update on the story of a Rutland gym owner who violated the state's emergency order and reopened his facility early.

Sean Manovill, who owns Club Fitness, was sued by Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and a judge shut him down last week.

We now have a clarification to a story we told you about on Wednesday.

Manovill opened an "outside gym," saying the rules said nothing about that.

Donovan told us Manovill was ordered to bring his gym equipment inside. He also said Manovill needs to follow the order and shut down or there will be consequences.

But according to the statewide guidelines for gyms, owners are allowed to conduct fitness activities outside if they follow specific health guidelines.