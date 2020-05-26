Rutland home destroyed by discarded smoking materials

Fire investigators say a blaze that badly damaged a Rutland home Sunday was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Authorities say it happened around 4 a.m. at a home on Lincoln Avenue. They say a neighbor spotted the outside of the home on fire and alerted the four residents and called 911.

Investigators say the fire began in a container for used cigarette butts and quickly spread to the back of the house and also destroyed a detached garage and two cars.

There were no reported injuries.

