Rutland hospital breaks ground on $24M medical office project

Rutland Regional Medical Center officials say a multi-million dollar medical office expansion is ultimately aimed at cutting costs.

State and local leaders were on hand to celebrate the start of construction on the new 37,000 square-foot facility. The two-story medical office building will house ear, nose, and throat specialists, as well as rehabilitation and orthopedics.

Hospital President Claudio Fort says one way to lower health care costs is to improve access.

"At a time when we are looking at bringing costs down, I think this is an important investment. Having access to those specialty services locally means you are not going to have to drive to Boston or drive to New Hampshire or drive to Albany, New York, to get those services. We are going to keep them right here and that is actually a lower cost solution," he said.

The total cost of the project is nearly $24 million. It's expected to be complete by February 2021.