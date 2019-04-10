Rutland hospital thanks volunteers who help keep things on track

They are often the first people you see when you walk through a hospital's front doors and the last people you interact with when you are discharged-- hospital volunteers.

At the Rutland Regional Medical Center, there are 350.

"Talking with the patients, interacting with the doctors and the techs, cleaning rooms," Jon Story said.

Story has volunteered at RRMC for almost two decades. On this day, he checked on patients in the Emergency Department.

Calvin Josselyn was admitted for a heart issue. Story stopped by just to make sure he was comfortable.

"It goes a long way," Josselyn said. "What a great service that frees up the doctors and nurses to save lives."

The volunteers work in 35 areas of the hospital like material management, environmental service and nursing units, just to name a few. Hospital staffers say patient interaction is an important piece.

"It does save money. More importantly, it is more of a customer service piece so that the patients get much more attention than they would if we didn't have the volunteers here," said Debbie Schock, who runs the volunteer program.

"It is very rewarding to see the nurses be able to take care of their patients," volunteer Christine Dore said.

And during National Health Care Volunteer Week, these caregivers are celebrated. Each day this week they are treated to lunch while paid staff take over their daily duties.

Brian Kerns is a vice president of human resources. He's thanking the volunteers by being a guest courier, taking medications, lab work and charts to different floors where they are needed. He says the couriers usually walk about 6 miles a day. Another important piece of the puzzle that comes with a workout.

"They are embedded throughout different departments doing very important roles and this hospital would not be the same without them," Kerns said.

Volunteers have to have background checks and undergo a significant training period before they are allowed to be on their own. But hospital officials say they are always looking for more volunteers, people they say play a crucial role in the overall health care system.