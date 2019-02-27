Rutland hosts mayoral debate

Town meeting day is just a few days away, and candidates are making their last efforts to get your votes.

Two running candidates for Rutland mayor went head to head on cable access. Current Mayor Dave Allaire and challenger Michel Messier say they want to bring more people to the city and boost job growth.

Allaire was elected back in in 2017 and is running for the third time. He's hoping to keep his seat. If re-elected, Allaire says his main focus is to create more jobs.

"We're losing people in the City of Rutland, like the rest of the state," said Allaire. "We need workforce development, trying to match up with the people we do have here, and the incoming people with the right skills to match up with the jobs that are available."

Messier has never run for city office but says last year's budget prompted him to run. Messier says his main goal is to make it more affordable for people to stay and live in Rutland.

"Affordability is something we need to address in the state, but in Rutland specifically, we cannot afford double-digit tax increases for homeowners," said Messier. "It's a your

own struggle to balance your own budget, so when you see a 12 percent tax increase, it creates issues."

Both men say making transportation to and from the city is important. Messier focused on roads while Allaire plans to increase traffic at the airport; however, they both agreed a train -- connected Rutland to other major cities is also vital.