Rutland launches 'The life you were meant for' campaign

Rutland is launching a new branding slogan to try to attract families to the area.

The tagline is "The life you were meant for." It's aimed at urban dwellers and outdoor enthusiasts and convincing them to move to the Rutland area.

They're trying to reverse workforce shortage and declining population trends in the region. This is year three of the 10-year marketing campaign. Years one and two focused on rebranding. Now, the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce says it's time to leverage that to bring in more people.

"Now, we are focused on call to action. We want to capture people's names, we want to get people who are interested in coming here and it is really working. So far, we have-- I want to say we have 21 families and 45 actual people who have moved here in the last 12 months. I think that's a pretty good start to this flywheel," said Mary Cohen of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce.

This new phase of the campaign has been launched for a couple of weeks. We asked how it was working so far. The chamber says they're getting some good leads-- more than 350 email addresses of people interested in the area. And 125 people have downloaded a guide to living here.

But they said it will be a long process because they're not going to change the population overnight.