Rutland mall closing for redevelopment

The Diamond Run Mall in Rutland is scheduled to close for redevelopment next month. But for now, officials there are keeping quiet about what those plans are.

If you walk through the mall, you'll see most stores are empty.

In the meantime, the Rutland Redevelopment Authority reached out to existing businesses about moving to downtown.

"They're attracted to the asset of shoppers walking by and all the good things that are going on to attract people to the area," said Brennan Duffy of the Rutland Development Authority.

The business Mountain Man Jewelry & Mountain Music Vinyl is taking a new lease in downtown and other stores are beginning negotiations.

The Rutland Development Authority spoke with bigger chain stores, like Old Navy, but there may not be enough space for them downtown.