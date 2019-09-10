Rutland mall to close and be redeveloped

The owners of a Vermont mall say they intend to close and redevelop the property.

The owners of the Diamond Run Mall told The Rutland Herald they had never planned on maintaining the site as a mall.

Zamias Services CEO Joe Anthony says the Rutland mall will close, but he is unable to say when, due to confidentiality agreements. He says they plan to convert it into a "mixed-use" facility, but could not give any more detail.

At least two businesses were evicted from the mall last week, with another saying they plan to move downtown. Old Navy's corporate offices told the Herald its store would close later this year.

Anthony says he hopes the new facility will be something that "everyone would have open arms for."

