Rutland man charged in deadly crash

We have new details on a fatal crash in Rutland City.

We now know the names of the people involved in that wreck on Thursday.

Michael Reed, 27, of Rutland, was arraigned on Friday in Rutland Superior Court on charges of grossly negligent operation with death resulting, driving with a suspended license and drug possession.

Police believe Reed was erratically driving southbound on North Main Street and hit another driver traveling south. They say that vehicle was forced into the northbound lane where it hit a box truck.

Jaqueline Burch, 26, died from injuries she suffered in that crash.

The investigation is ongoing.