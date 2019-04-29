Rutland man charged with attempted murder in shooting

A Rutland man is behind bars, charged with attempted first-degree murder after an apparent drug deal gone bad. Our Adam Sullivan has details from court.

Chris Hale, 27, was only in court for a couple of minutes on a charge that could put him in jail for a very long time. According to court documents, the Rutland man fired a gunshot at an apartment complex in West Rutland.

"I wanted to see what was going on. I'd like to see the guy that shot my house up," said Richard Daley, who owns the building.

Papers state that Hale and Joshua Stone, 28, drove to the house Friday night. Stone had gone to Justin Gaboriault's apartment earlier in the evening to sell marijuana, but according to documents, Gaboriault robbed Stone at gunpoint. When Hale and Stone returned, a verbal altercation ensued, and that's when Hale allegedly fired at the building.

"One person has two young children, he just had one born. And there is a family downstairs that has a young child. So yeah, they are concerned," Daley said.

Hale is charged with attempted first-degree murder. Stone is charged with attempted assault and robbery. A third person, Stone's girlfriend Kelaura Lynch, witnessed the incident and is cooperating with police.

WCAX News spoke with several witnesses at the apartment building but they declined to go on camera.

"I've owned the building for 28 years and we have never had anything like this before. So, it's a shock to me and the other tenants," Daley said.

Both Stone and Hale are being held without bail. They are due back in court at a later date.