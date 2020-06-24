Rutland man covers graffiti that read "white lives matter more"

A man in Rutland took it upon himself to cover up some graffiti in the city.

On Tuesday morning, Benjamin Benedict saw a photo on Facebook of graffiti reading, "White lives matter more."

He says he didn't like what he saw so he tried to scrub it off the building on River Street.

Some employees from the Department of Public Works gave him graffiti remover, but Benedict and a friend ended up painting over the words.

On the left side of the building, there was another profanity regarding essential workers.

Benedict chose to not cover up the word "unite," painted by the vandal.

"I kind of went and did the go-ahead and painted it myself, not knowing if it was okay, but I'd rather look at what I did, than what it was," Benedict said.

Benedict says he never thought twice about covering it up and would do it again.

People even stopped by to thank them and give them water.

Neighbors in the area say this wall has been tagged with profanity multiple times over the past few months.