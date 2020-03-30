Rutland market robbed at knifepoint

Police in Rutland are looking for a suspect who robbed a local market at knifepoint Sunday.

Video from Bedard's Cash Market at the corner of Library Avenue and Baxter Street shows a man milling about in the store and then suddenly rushing behind the counter and showing a large knife. The store's owner, Don Bedard, opened the register and the thief made off with the cash.

Rutland police are hoping you can help them identify the suspect. Many viewers might remember Mr. Bedard. He was featured in our Super Senior segment about two years ago.

