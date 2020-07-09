Rutland mayor to undergo cancer treatment

Rutland City Mayor David Allaire will be out of the office for about three weeks to undergo cancer treatment.

The mayor says he is having surgery at the end of this month.

According to the city charter, the president of the Board of Aldermen steps up as acting mayor, if the mayor cannot fulfill their duties.

That means Alderman Matthew Whitcomb will be the acting mayor for three weeks.

Mayor Allaire tells us Whitcomb has a full-time job but he will be checking in on the city on a daily basis.