Vermont mother celebrates graduation from Rutland treatment program

A different kind of graduation in Rutland Friday celebrated the accomplishments of just one person. However, dozens showed up to wish her well as she begins a new chapter in her life.

With tears rolling down her face, Christina Colburn read her graduation speech in front of distinguished members of the Rutland community. And it's inspiring, considering Colburn used to deal drugs to fund her heroin habit.

"It's almost like you are under a spell and all you think about is getting high. And how you are going to get high to how you are going to stay high. How you are going to get the next high," Colburn said.

But now she's riding a different kind of high. She's been clean for 16-months and has a new job.

"It felt good. When I got my first paycheck that I actually worked for and I knew I didn't have to look over my shoulder. Am I going to get arrested tonight in my sleep?" she said.

We first met Colburn back in December. She's been out of jail for a couple months, living in Rutland's Mandala House.

"I'm definitely a different person leaving here. If it wasn't for this program, I don't think I'd be where I am," she said.

"She is an amazing success story," said the home's Caitlyn Cassidy.

The Mandala House is a transitional housing re-entry program for female offenders -- an arm of the Vermont Achievement Center.

"There isn't one person I met in my professional or personal life that woke up one day and said, 'That's it, I'm going to put a needle in my arm and I am going to rob people,'" Cassidy said.

The house provides support services on a host of life skills and connects women with resources in the community. Over the last six years, 71 ex-cons have come through the doors. "Only nine of those 71 have been charged with a new crime," Cassidy said.

Women staying there have to make a six-month commitment in order to graduate. That's what Colburn is celebrating on this day with her parents and 8-year-old son in the audience.

"To sit in judgement, you have to remember that it can easily be your child one day. It can easily be your sister, your wife, anyone you love," Cassidy said.

"I put work in to change who I am and I do have value. I can do the right thing. What I did isn't who I am," Colburn said.

Now, she's looking to the future, but no longer just thinking about herself. "I have to think about my son and other people around me. My job and people who are depending on me," she said.

And with her new diploma in hand, Colburn says she is not planning on letting them down.