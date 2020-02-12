Rutland names interim city fire chief

The Rutland City Fire Department has named Deputy Chief William Lovett as the interim fire chief.

Deputy Chief Lovett was also named interim chief back in 2017 after the departure of the previous fire chief, Michael Jones.

The recent fire chief, James Larsen, was originally suspended without pay for one week after being accused of bullying his department members. Larsen is now on paid administrative leave indefinitely.

Rutland City Mayor Allaire says they hope to have a final decision next Tuesday before the Board of Aldermen.