Rutland officials review preliminary hotel designs

Developers of a new hotel met with officials of Rutland to get feedback on preliminary design ideas and discuss how the structure will fit into the look of the city.

Developers plan to build a four- or five-story Hilton or Marriott downtown.

The Rutland Herald reports that architect Greg Rabideau said at the Wednesday meeting that the hotel chain would largely dictate the interior design, but that developers have significant leeway on the exterior.

City officials recommended developers look at photos of the former Berwick Hotel for ideas. The hotel was destroyed in a 1973 fire.

Officials stressed the importance of maintaining "continuous facades" in downtown Rutland.

The hotel will have standard breakfast service, but not a restaurant that might compete with other downtown establishments.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)