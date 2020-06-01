Rutland parks and rec marks 11-weeks of child care for 'essential workers'

Child care for Vermonts 'essential workers' is entering its 11th week at the Rutland Parks and Recreation Department.

The department created a safety restart plan for the kids and is sharing those details with other child care and after school programming. The department's Kim Peters says they've been fortunate to get enough supplies like thermometers, PPE and hand sanitizer from the local emergency center and will have enough for 10-weeks of summer camp too.

"These kids have really taken on to this. They do great at washing their hands. We do great at disinfecting. Social-distancing is probably the biggest challenge, but that's when the masks come in. So, if we feel like we are doing something where the kids are just naturally attracted to each other, we ask them to put their mask on," Peters said.

The department usually hosts about 75 students for summer camp.This year they are using four separate locations increasing the number of kids to 200.

