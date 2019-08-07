Rutland plan to remove ash trees almost halfway done

A Vermont city's plan to save some of the ash trees after the invasive emerald ash borer was found in the state is more than halfway done.

Rutland's Department of Public Works modified the city's plan last year to cut down all the ash trees after officials learned an insecticide treatment is more cost effective.

The emerald ash borer has killed millions of ash trees in North America.

The Rutland Herald reports the city has 155 ash trees left and plans to keep 100.

Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg says after doing an inventory in October the city removed 144 trees.

Wennberg says two specific trees that had be removed due to proximity to power lines cost the city $1,100.

The city says replacement plantings will follow soon.

