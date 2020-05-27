Rutland power outage leads to traffic jam

A power outage led to a major traffic jam in Rutland on Wednesday afternoon.

A transformer blew near the Vermont State Fairgrounds on busy Route 7, causing the power outage.

Because the traffic lights stopped working, cars were diverted through the smaller side streets causing bumper to bumper traffic.

Green Mountain Power told WCAX News that at one point, 1,500 customers were without electricity.

They hoped to get power back to all the remaining homes and businesses by 7 p.m.