Rutland proposes $1.3M fix for Combination Ponds

Two ponds in the Rutland area with water quality problems are back in the news as part of a long-running environmental controversy.

Mike Messier says the City of Rutland has been in a back-and-forth battle with the state over what to do with Combination Pond. "Five years ago, roughly, the state and the city of Rutland suggested there was the threat of draining the pond," Messier said. Draining the pond is not what residents like Messier want. "We are trying to save the swamp, not drain the swamp."

Thats bad news for nearby homeowners and also people who use the pond to fish. "All I gotta do is say, 'Let's go fishing in Combination Pond -- no problem" said Michael Schock, a para-educator in Rutland.

City officials say it's a solar temperature issue. Silt and lack of shade push water temperatures above EPA regulations from Combination and Piedmont Pond, which leads into Moon Brook. "Those two ponds heat the water in the summertime to the point the brook trout and the bugs they feed on can't survive," said Rutland Public Works Director Jeffery Wennberg.

The state disagrees, calling it a storm water issue. Ultimately, a consultant had to settle things. "We said we were right, they said they were right and a consultant said you are both right," Wennberg said.

And recently the city reveled their plans to restore the waterways. They plan to dredge out the silt that has collected at the bottom of the ponds, lower the water level about two-feet and plant trees around the ponds to create shading. They say the project will cost about $1.3 million. "That improves water quality and it improves the temperature of the pond," Wennberg said.

And a plan for the pond that doesn't involve drainage is good news for local anglers. "That's good to hear, yes. That way I can keep bringing kids up here," Schock said.

And homeowners like Messier who can continue to look forward to the view. "It really is an asset to the city of Rutland and the state of Vermont so we need to maintain that," Messier said.