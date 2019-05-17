Rutland public schools installing solar panels

The Rutland public school district has voted to install solar panels at schools throughout the city.

The Rutland Herald reports there was one "no" vote among the Rutland City Public Schools Board of School Commissioners Tuesday.

The district's chief financial officer, Peter Amons, says the district has been approached with solar deals in the past but is moving forward after learning that solar panel canopies could be built over school parking lots.

The district had not wanted panels to take up land space or to be installed on roofs.

Amons says savings in electric bills over the next two decades will pay for the project.

The district's contract is with Johnson Controls, a Milwaukee-based company with local offices.

The installation will begin in about 45 days.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)