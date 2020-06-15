Rutland schools gathering ideas for reopening

While Vermont schools are awaiting guidance from the state on reopening in the fall, many have already started taking steps to prepare.

Rutland City Public Schools staff have been meeting to discuss health, technology needs and the possible daily schedule for students. The planning group has been piecing together ideas from other states, even internationally.

"The other advantage is, internationally there are countries -- for example Japan -- where this process started much earlier, so they are further along in the reopening process. So, they've been able to provide us with some insight on things that worked in reopening and things that have not," said Gregory Schillinger, the associate principal at Rutland High School.

The Rutland City Public Schools have done this through online and emailing.

