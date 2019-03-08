Rutland students become legislators for a day

How does a bill become law? Some Rutland students learned the answer Friday and now they could be on the path to becoming your future representatives.

Rutland Middle School eighth-graders took part in the fifth annual Model Legislature. They were given actual bills considered by the Vermont Legislature to study, debate and vote on.

"We brought bills into committees that we did separately in our class and we brought it to the Assembly. As an entire eighth grade we're now debating them to see what would pass if we were in the Legislature," said Ethan Dudley, an eighth-grader.

"It really gets them thinking about all aspects of that bill, what gray areas were discussed in committee," teacher Rob Labate said. "So trying to make the sometimes boring social studies class just a little more interesting."

Labate says he'd like to see a Model Legislature for all students in Vermont.