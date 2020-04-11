Rutland students still get spring break despite working remotely

Governor Phil Scott and Secretary Dan French told schools to follow their intended schedules.

That includes keeping the previously planned spring break for students.

"One thing I hear from families is this is more challenging than I thought it would be and a break would be great," says Rutland Public City Schools Assistant Superintendent Robert Bliss.

Bliss says this is also a time to honor the intense efforts put forth by teachers, faculty and staff.

But like any spring break, Sue Tanen a Rutland City teacher, says given this new process, she will continue lesson planning.

"It will be nice to do a little bit, have a litte bit of time to sort of sit back and think about it instead of going full throttle like we have been," says Tanen.

On April 13th, all districts are required to transition to their Continuity of Learning PLAN, providing educational services to all students remotely.

For the Rutland City Public Schools, spring break won't interrupt any PLANS because they have had them in place for a while.

"The last day was on a Tuesday and we were already in contact with parents. And in some cases, at the high school level, already teaching remotely by that very next day. So some of what's going into our Continuity of Learning plan that's just getting turned in on Monday, we've been doing, pretty much since we closed our doors," says Tanen.

"If we miss a student for two or three days, each school has a task force that reaches out to that family to make sure we're not losing them. We want to keep the continuity and the routine," says Bliss.

