Rutland wastewater test doesn't detect COVID-19 in sewage water

The test results of Rutland's wastewater have come back and did not find COVID-19 flushed down the toilet.

The company Biobot tests wastewater for the virus.

Samples were taken over various days in Rutland to estimate the number of infected people in the community's overall population.

The mayor says it is very good news that the testing didn't detect coronavirus, but that doesn't mean it's not there.

The technology requires a minimum amount of the virus fragments to show up.

Officials say testing of the wastewater will continue to give city leaders a heads up if infection starts to spike.