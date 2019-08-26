Rutland water bills sent out by mistake

Some good news if you live in Rutland-- the city says you don't have to pay a water bill that's coming in the mail.

The Department of Public Works and the city's utility billing contractor, FATHOM Water Services, say the bills were generated to test system upgrades. But they should not have been printed or mailed out.

The bills have a billing date of Oct. 1 and a due date of Sept. 26.

The actual, official bills will arrive in the mail around Oct. 1 and will have a due date of Nov. 1.