An elderly woman is dead after an ATV accident in Ryegate.

Crews were called to Scott Highway just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Vermont State Police say Marjory Cassidy, 78 was found on the ground next to an ATV, 80 feet down a ravine.

First responders attempted CPR, but Cassidy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Cassidy backed her ATV too close to the ravine, causing it to roll down.