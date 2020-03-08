S Korea’s military: North fires 3 unidentified projectiles

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says it has detected it has detected the three launches made from a town in the North’s South Hamgyong province.

The launches came days after North Korea said it had carried out two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November.

The launches came amid a deadlock in a U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

