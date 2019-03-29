SBA offers loans to Vt. counties impacted by NH disaster

Help is available for some southern Vermont businesses impacted by the soggy summer and fall season.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Friday that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available. The loans are for small businesses and private nonprofits in Windham and Windsor counties. Officials say those areas were contiguous to areas in New Hampshire where disaster declarations were already approved for "excessive moisture."

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 2.5 percent.

You can apply on the Small Business Administration's website.