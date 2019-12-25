SBFD crews rescue cat, owner from tree

It was an eventful Christmas Eve for fire crews in South Burlington -- not only did they rescue a cat from a tree, but its owner as well.

The homeowner called the fire department but then decided to take matters into their own hand, getting stuck in the process.

Officials are asking the public to refrain from calling 911 for stuck pets because it can take up time and resources. The cat call came at the same time as South Burlington's ladder truck was covering for the Williston Fire Department who were dispatched to a fire.

"We do love our furry friends -- obviously -- but cats do obviously tend to come down on their own. It becomes more of an inherent risk when one goes up the tree after the cat, and we certainly don't want to see anyone hurting themselves or breaking any bones having an accident out of a tree," said SBFD Firefighter Marie Bouchine.

If your pet is up a tree, officials advise to their favorite food at the bottom of the tree and wait 24 hours. If it doesn't come down, call animal control or a tree company.

