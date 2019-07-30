SKorea says NKorea has fired unidentified projectiles

South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles off its east coast.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were done Wednesday from the North's northeastern area.

It wasn't immediately known exactly what North Korea fired.

The launches came after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea last Thursday in an apparent effort to ramp up pressure on the United States ahead of a possible resumption of nuclear diplomacy between North Korea and the U.S.

