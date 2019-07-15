SPECIAL REPORT: The long way home

"Everybody sometimes needs somebody, and sometimes that person walks into your life at a time when you're needing it the most," said Sarah Moshier of New Hampshire.

For this little boy, that person is the stranger holding him on her lap. Her name is Sarah Moshier. She's a New Hampshire nurse, a mother of five-- two of them foster children from the drug crisis-- and the reason this little boy is alive. She's sharing their story to warn you of the dangers of turning your back on toddlers, even when you think they're safe at home.

"I'm going to bring you on my journey," Moshier said.

It's 7 a.m. on a Friday. Moshier's driving home after a grueling week at work-- a double shift, followed by an overnight shift at a hospice center in Concord. On her way, she makes an impromptu stop.

"I was actually sitting at the stop sign contemplating, do I go to Walmart now or do I go later when I wake up?" Moshier said.

She goes to Walmart. When she leaves, she takes the long way home and doesn't know why.

"Right up here it's just a quick shot home, but instead I turned the corner right here. I'm tired, so I'm not really paying attention. My gaze is fixed straight ahead," Moshier said.

As she rounds the corner, she's shocked and confused by what she sees.

"I wasn't sure. I actually thought I was hallucinating for a moment just because I was so tired and it took me a second to process," she said.

A second to process that a little boy in a diaper with a pacifier was sitting in the middle of the road.

"He was on the yellow line," she said. "He was sitting on that yellow line, right in the middle! That's when it was just a really quick, like, holy cow, that's a baby! Oh my god, put your brakes on!"

She braked, stopping with only feet to spare.

"I really came close to hitting him and-- I could have killed him," Moshier said. "So, I literally unbuckled my seat belt and flew out the door and was like, 'Come here, buddy,' and I just picked him up and grabbed him and sat him on my lap, and just drove here and pulled over."

She then called 911.

"The 911 operator instructed me to not to do anything with him until police arrived, so not to hand him over to anybody," Moshier said.

Nobody came before the police arrived.

"I didn't hear anybody shouting for him. I didn't see anybody out walking, looking for him," she said.

"If I try and say I've seen it all, something else happens," Concord Police Det. Sgt. Robert Buelte said.

Buelte investigates cases involving children.

"This one was the first I've seen in twenty-some-odd years, a 2-year-old child, roughly, sitting on the double yellow line on the roadway," Buelte said.

The case isn't closed, so Buelte can't give WCAX News details about the family and what happened.

"It looks like this is kind of an accident. As children grow up, they become more mobile and start to explore more, and the challenge for parents is to try and stay ahead of that," Buelte said.

He hopes Moshier's actions inspire others to always focus on the road ahead and expect the unexpected.

"Thank goodness the person was paying attention. They weren't distracted, coming around a corner to see the child, not looking at a phone, the radio or anything like that," Buelte said. "To be able to stop and protect the child until we could get the child back with family."

Moshier hasn't heard from the family and says she'd love to know if they're OK.

"You don't ever know what's going on in people's lives. You don't know what's going on behind closed doors," Moshier said. "That child could have looked perfectly fine, but there could have been other stuff happening in the home that maybe led to this. Maybe it was perfectly fine and they just didn't know."

We wanted to know, so we went back to the area to find the family. We first talked to a retired man who lives in one of the houses closest to where Moshier found the little boy.

"There's no young people in this neighborhood that I'm aware of unless someone has a child up on that hill. I don't know," he said.

We walked up to the house on the hill. No one was home, but there was a kiddie pool and toys in the backyard. As we were about to leave, we spotted who we think may be the child's dad.

Reporter Celine McArthur: I'm Celine McArthur with Channel 3 News. I am looking for the parents... (holding 8x10 of boy) is this your son?"

Tyler Lauderdale: Yes, yes.

Lauderdale says he was watching TV and thought his son, Greyson, was playing in his room.

"He got out and... kids do it. Sometimes they just get out. Nothing I could have done," Lauderdale said. "He did it for one reason. He wanted to go and hang out with mom who was already gone for the day. The one spot he can go to, Grammy lives right down the road."

Lauderdale says DCYF-- the Division of Children, Youth and Families-- has been in contact with the family. It told them to get better locks. Nearly a week later, the locks had not yet been changed.

"We're looking for them," Lauderdale said.

Celine McArthur: You're a mother, a foster mother and you're a nurse with diapers in the car and water. Could this baby have had anybody better stopping to rescue him?

Sarah Moshier: Right? I guess not. (Chuckles)

Lauderdale didn't know who saved his son until we showed him.

"Thank you, [Sarah]. I really do appreciate it. I really do because I don't know anyone else who would really just stop, especially just seeing a kid on the side of the road. I do appreciate it and I really thank you for holding onto him," Lauderdale said.

Greyson is back with his family. We didn't get to meet him that day because he was at day care. Moshier says she took this picture to remind parents everywhere to always know where kids are and always know what they're doing.

As for Moshier's long way home, she says her gut feeling told her to take that road that day, a decision which may have saved little Greyson's life.