SUNY Plattsburgh names new president

SUNY Plattsburgh has named a new president after a lengthy search.

Alexander Enyedi will take over on Jan. 21 of next year. He is currently the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. He was picked after several rounds of candidates were rejected earlier this year.

"SUNY Plattsburgh is a special place and I am honored and excited to join the Cardinal family this January," Enyedi said in a statement. "This tremendous opportunity will allow me to pursue my passion for serving students, empowering faculty and staff, and connecting with community."

He succeeds John Ettling who retired at the end of June after 15 years in the post.

Ettling told WCAX in June his successor is coming in at a tough time, both at SUNY Plattsburgh and in higher education in general. He said diversity on campus will remain a top priority on the Plattsburgh campus following an incident in February 2018 when a racist Snapchat spread throughout the school, sparking controversy. He also said his successor is coming in at a time when enrollment at SUNY is down resulting in tighter budgets.

