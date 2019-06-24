SUNY Plattsburgh president poised to step down; no replacement named

Retirement is just days away for SUNY Plattsburgh's president and the school's trustees have yet to name a replacement after rejecting the first round of candidates.

"This has been the ride of my life -- this job -- but it's time to leave," said John Ettling, SUNY Plattsburgh's 10th president in school's nearly 130 year history.

Ettling has seen a lot in his 15 years in office including -- 15 different graduating classes and seven national women's hockey championships. "I have more rings than Tom Brady," he said.

But while he has watched the school shine in the spotlight, he also has been witness to its darker times. Like in February 2018 when a racist Snapchat spread throughout the school, demanding change starting from the top.

Ettling says promoting diversity on campus will remain a top priority at SUNY Plattsburgh long after he's gone. "That's not going to change," he said. "That wasn't just window dressing. The college is seriously committed to making that work and promoting and inculcating diversity in everything we do."

He also said his successor is coming in at a tough time for all SUNY Schools "Enrollment at SUNY is down, and enrollments equate to budgets and fewer students mean less money to spend and that's not good," Ettling said.

The school is working with a hiring firm to find the next the school's next president after rejecting the first round of candidates last week. Over the last year they narrowed the search to five women, which would have been a first in the school's history. "It is disappointing, it is profoundly disappointing and its disappointing to the campus as well," Ettling said.

SUNY officials did not respond immediately to questions about where the search goes from here. As off right now, President Ettling's last day is this Friday and the school has an interim president until his replacement is found.